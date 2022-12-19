Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students on Saturday.

Approximately 30 students met with officers and walked through the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road to select gifts for their families.

“Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year,” Safety and Security Chief Mantrell Wilson said. “Our officers look forward to this experience with our students to bring some holiday cheer to families in our school system. We enjoy witnessing the students’ excitement while choosing gifts.”

This is the third year for Walmart to serve as the title sponsor for the event.

Donations for Shop with a Cop were collected from Walmart, Richmond County School System employees, their families and local churches.

