Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids

Look how local law enforcement agencies and private employers have donated toys and taken kids shopping this Christmas season.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students on Saturday.

Approximately 30 students met with officers and walked through the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road to select gifts for their families.

MORE | Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls

“Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year,” Safety and Security Chief Mantrell Wilson said. “Our officers look forward to this experience with our students to bring some holiday cheer to families in our school system. We enjoy witnessing the students’ excitement while choosing gifts.”

This is the third year for Walmart to serve as the title sponsor for the event.

Donations for Shop with a Cop were collected from Walmart, Richmond County School System employees, their families and local churches.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Georgia State Patrol
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase ends in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

The Rev. Jeff Flowers
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
The Toys for Tots donations have grown in the lobby at News 12.
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids
Red Kettle campaign
In final push of 2022, Salvation Army falls short of bell-ringers
Aiken Festival of Trees
How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week