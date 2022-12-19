Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Bill could rescind COVID-19 vaccine requirements for military

More than 8,000 service members chose not to abide by the order.
More than 8,000 service members chose not to abide by the order.(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An $858 billion defense bill is waiting for the president’s signature.

In addition to funding the military, it rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members. The requirement was controversial when it was first implemented shortly after the vaccine was released.

We talked to a captain in the Army who’s in limbo. But what does this bill mean for his career and service members in a similar situation?

More than 8,000 service members chose not to abide by the order.

MORE | Fort Gordon soldiers get a holiday farewell for holiday leave

Captain Dale Cavender has been waiting to see if his time in the military is over.

“I refused the vaccine and went through the whole process of my commander having to sit me down and order me to get it. And then I told them I wasn’t going to,” he said.

Once a dream...

“I was on, like exactly the path I wanted to be on,” said Cavender.

Now what he feels is a nightmare…

MORE | Ossoff bill pushes affordable housing for military families

“I’m being punished for disobeying an order, and as it stands, even if they remove the mandate that required the order in the first place, I still disobeyed the order,” he said.

Cavender received a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand for refusing the vaccine.

“A written reprimand, which goes on my permanent record, as an officer basically means that I probably never get promoted, if I do get to stay in,” he said.

Now it’s up to the assistant deputy secretary of the Army to make a final determination. While there’s still ink left in the pen for Biden to sign, the National Defense Authorization Act doesn’t award those already given the slip.

“They just thanklessly kicked him out without an award without a thank you with it with a don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” he said.

Senators voted down an amendment to award back pay and reinstate troops who refused the vaccine. Instead, they are released on general or honorable discharge

MORE | 3.5 million Georgians will travel for the holiday; here’s what to expect

“Anybody who refused a vaccine couldn’t get worse in general discharge. Unless there were some other extenuating circumstances, which I haven’t done anything else. The worst that could happen is general discharge,” said Cavender.

Once a soldier, always a soldier.

“I only say these things because I want to see the Army succeed. And I think that the only way that that can happen is if their shortcomings are made aware,” he said.

In the language of the NDAA, the legislation requires The Pentagon to remove the mandate for service members within 30 days of Biden’s signature...

While the GOP Amendment to reinstate and give back pay to discharged troops failed in a 40 to 54 vote, Republicans who have the majority in the house next year are already vowing to make plans to change that.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Georgia State Patrol
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase ends in Edgefield County crash

Latest News

What the Tech: Perfect tech gadgets for your next trip
What the Tech: Perfect tech gadgets for your next trip
(Source: Pixabay)
As deep freeze looms, here’s how to protect people, pets and home
A crash involving a North Mankato Police Department vehicle was reportedly caused by poor...
Local mechanics debunk winter car hacks on social media
If they need to travel for work or like to get out of town frequently, there are many tech...
What the Tech: Perfect tech gadgets for your next trip