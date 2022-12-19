Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say

An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.
An Amber Alert in Tennessee has been cancelled.(NCMEC)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe.

The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated kidnapping once he is taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
1 dead after fatal single-car accident near Warrenton
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on cold and wet weather that lies ahead...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
That’s because the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in No Shave November to benefit one...
1 dead after car chase in Edgefield County
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled

Latest News

Faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness.
New York holds Hanukkah celebration
The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its last public hearing.
Jan. 6 committee considers Trump referrals
Crash on I-20
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
"Light defeated darkness. It will be the same this time,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Ukraine's leader extends Hanukkah greetings
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter poll closes; users vote in favor of Musk exit as CEO