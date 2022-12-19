Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion.

The project is the first of its kind in South Carolina and the black iron gateway gives way to more open space at the corner of Laurens and South Boundary Street.

“This was the solution to a long term problem that actually went into the woods and created a lot of problems for the woods,” Rolf Turnquist said. Turnquist lives beside the Hitchcock woods.

The problem has to do with too much water flowing into the woods.

“Every extra gallon of stormwater that comes down takes away a little bit of dirt and that dirt ends up somewhere and it’s going to end up in your Mill Pond, it’s going to end up in your drinking water,” Corey Glenn, who lives a mile up the hill from the woods, said. “It’s just kind of nasty and it’s nice to be able to fix that.”

It’s a long time in the making for the new gateway in Aiken.

“We would hear every day of course the trucks and the pounding but we knew progress was being made and we would see the depth of the digging that had to take place to insert those tanks,” Cynthia South said. South lives a block away from the woods.

The tanks are what lie underneath the green space. It’s all to control the stormwater and reduce erosion.

“A Large percentage of the Aiken water runs under our property today,” Turnquist said. “That now is going to be diverted into the stormwater systems.”

Both Turnquist and South have watched this project from start to finish.

“This entrance really does justice to the huge asset that we have in Hitchcock woods. It is a beautiful entryway,” South said. “And so this was a wonderful opportunity to create this as part of the solution for the erosion problem.”

It’s a double whammy, solving a problem and protecting an asset to Aiken.

“It’s good to see our city actually taking care of taking care of the environment and making sure to fix the problems that we’ve caused by us being here,” Glenn said.

The price tag on this project totals out to be over $15 million dollars.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.