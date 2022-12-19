3.5 million Georgians will travel for the holiday; here’s what to expect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though this week will bring a major cold snap, AAA predicts this year’s holiday travel will be the third busiest year since 2000.

And low gas prices should make that fairly easy on travelers’ budgets.

Nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, including more than 3.2 million Georgians.

But to make things easier on travelers, Georgia road crews will try to keep land closures to a minimum.

On the road

Of the 3.53 million Georgians traveling for the holiday, 3.2 million will drive, 184,212 will fly and 122,187 will take another mode of transportation between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

If your route takes you through Atlanta or another major city, beware of traffic congestion.

On Atlanta interstates, drivers can expect moderate to heavy traffic this Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, followed by lighter-than-usual traffic for the next few days.

But Dec. 27 is expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel, according to Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX.

“Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours,” he said. “If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”

One thing should help ease the congestion: The Georgia Department of Transportation will pause most construction-related lane closures from 5 a.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Dec. 26. For New Year’s weekend, a similar suspension will be in effect from 5 a.m. Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. Jan. 2.

AUGUSTA TRANSIT No bus service is planned on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, and service will end at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

If you’re venturing outside the two-state region, you’ll be among the 112.7 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more away from home. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”

With both the Christmas and New Year holidays falling on the weekend this year, state troopers, Georgia law enforcement officers will be on the roads and looking to take all drunk and drugged drivers.

In Georgia, one out of every four traffic crashes in 2020 was alcohol-related but that number rose to one out of three during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays during a five-year span from 2016 to 2020. Seven out of ten fatal traffic crashes in the state during the Christmas/New Year’s holiday period involved a driver whose blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit in Georgia.

Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices.

Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019′s volume.

In your wallet

Drivers will find a little bit of a holiday gift with lower gas prices.

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, according to AAA.

Georgia is averaging $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 10 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. Augusta saw a 9-cent decrease from last week’s price, with Augusta’s current price of $2.73 still beating most of the Peach State.

South Carolina’s price decreased by 9 cents cent in the past week, with a current average of $2.84 per gallon, according to AAA. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the price is currently $2.84, a decline of 8 cents in the past week.

Our region is still well below that national average of $3.14.

In the forecast

Not everything will be as warm and fuzzy as a holiday sweater.

Much of the nation, including Georgia, is in for a deep freeze on Christmas weekend, and forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold.

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Friday will bring a big change in Augusta, with a high of 50 degrees and a low of 18. Christmas Eve will have a high of 35 degrees with a low of 21 degrees, which will follow into Christmas Day going up 3 degrees each.

Monday should get a little warmer with the high at 44 degrees and the low being 28 degrees.

During the freezing weather, the Georgia Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be cautious. Drivers are urged to travel with an emergency kit that includes a snow- and ice-removal brush, cat litter to help with traction, an extra blanket, a first aid kit and snacks.

The department urges motorists to buckle up, use caution, minimize unnecessary travel and reduce travel speeds, especially in the overnight hours to ensure that transportation crews have room to treat and clear roadways.

For the most up-to-date travel information, visit www.511ga.org or call 511 to stay informed.

