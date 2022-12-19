250 holiday hams donated to Augusta elementary school

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Lend a Helping Ham’ returned this holiday season.

The company behind the movement, recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta.

They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to give them to families in need. After the drop-off, we caught up with the school principal about how this will impact the community.

“They wanted to do something for the community. You know that we serve the community of Wilkison Gardens, and we feed into Josey and Murphy Middle School, so this area is very much an area of need,” said Principal Sandra Bailey.

Bailey says she is happy that the community is stepping up, so her kids can have the best Christmas ever.

