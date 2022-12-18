Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg deputies made multiple arrests from different incidents over the past few weeks.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.

19-year-old Ahmari Milhouse of Orangeburg was taken into custody. He is being charged with possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officials said, on Thursday, December 9, 29-year-old Rodriquez Mack was arrested after a traffic stop when officers found Mack carrying molly on him. Mack was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Ravenell continued by stating that 18-year-old Alexander Bloodworth was charged with intent to distribute after investigators found an altered and highly concentrated form of marijuana on him.

According to officials, Nasir Washington, 18, charged with murder in connection with a November 28 shooting death was initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Washington was also served a peace warrant in connection with a Thursday, December 1 shootout at a Chestnut Street fast food location across the street from a school.

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” the sheriff said. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”

More charges across multiple jurisdictions are expected as the investigations continue, Ravenell said.

