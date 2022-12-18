Local veterans speak on meaning behind Wreaths Across America Day

GRANITEVILLE, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was Wreaths Across America Day. More than 3,400 locations across the United States participated in the event.

At Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, roughly 100 people showed up to lay wreaths on the graves of more than 1,000 veterans. Some laid a wreath for a loved one and others just for the honor and privilege.

“It’s just an honor for me to put a wreath on the grave of a fellow veteran,” Cornelius Messer said.

Messer is a navy veteran and placed 12 wreaths down.

“I would have put out more but I ran out of wreaths,” Messer said.

He didn’t run out of the honor, which he says is all about respect.

“Respect to the veterans and the people who serve,” Messer said.

On the other side of the cemetery, Dennis DuPuis came to visit his friend and fellow veteran on Saturday.

“I wanted to be here when somebody laid a wreath on Dickie’s grave,” DuPuis said.

He was there and introduced a new generation to the meaning behind the wreath.

“It’s something that’s passed from generation to generation, not necessarily something you get out of a book,” DuPuis said.

The lesson here lies within the pine needle and red bow.

“It’s very rewarding when they know a little bit more than what’s in the history book that they read or, or don’t read,” DuPuis said. “Usually when talking to somebody you can engage their ears and their eyes and their hands, they learn better.”

Each wreath placed today was sponsored by contributions.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath, visit Wreaths Across America’s website.

