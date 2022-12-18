Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region.

After a cold start near freezing, Sunday will be another chilly day with afternoon highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s, despite abundant sunshine. It will be fairly breezy again Sunday as well with winds from the northwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Cold will be an ongoing theme for the next week or so, especially Sunday night into Monday morning when overnight lows are expected to dip into the lower to middle 20s. Winds will be calm and skies clear, so expect heavy frost Monday morning.

Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with partly sunny skies and milder temperatures in the lower 50s with winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

The “wedge” pattern we experience frequently in Georgia-Carolina, where surface high pressure centered to our north pushes, or “wedges,” a shallow layer of cold air underneath moist conditions aloft, will result in a cold and drizzly day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 40s.

The wedge pattern will linger Wednesday, so expect another dreary and drizzly day with temperatures hovering in the 40s the entire day.

Thursday looks like a transition day between storm systems with mainly dry weather during the day, then rain returns Thursday night, as a very strong arctic cold front moves through the region. That forecast will bear watching for snow lovers, but current information points toward a rain even in the CSRA.

After a few lingering showers Friday, temperatures will take an Arctic plunge headed into Christmas weekend. Computer models are still pretty inconsistent regarding just how cold it will be, but they have consistently suggested that temperatures will be anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees below average Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The average high and low for those days is 60 and 36, respectively, so that would put morning lows into the teens Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with afternoon highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees.

For those dreaming of a White Christmas, it looks like Christmas 2022 will be dry, but it will be VERY cold!

