Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los...
Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to Saturday Night Live.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to “Saturday Night Live.”

A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show’s Instagram account posted a cue card saying, “we’ll miss you, Cecily.” The caption read “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it.”

A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

During Saturday’s show, she broke character as Michael Che’s drug-addicted neighbor Cathy Anne on Weekend Update to give a personal statement.

“I had a lot of fun here,” she said. “And I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place, and with these people that I love so much.”

It’s latest in a string of high-profile departures for “Saturday Night Live” this year, including Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant. Strong joined the show in 2012, during the 38th season, and has since gone on to appear in movies, including the 2016 “Ghostbusters,” and television shows, like Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!”

She and host Austin Butler closed out the episode with a performance of “Blue Christmas.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Car accident leaves one person dead after the driver tried to elude police in Edgefield County.
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
GBI investigates the homicide of a man in Emanuel County.
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
Here are some scenes in viral video of deputies and occupants of an Augusta home on Glenn Hills...
Watch viral video of confrontation with deputies in Augusta

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk between tombstones to attend Mass at St....
Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter
Players of Argentina celebrate with Angel Di Maria after he scored his side's second goal...
Argentina wins the World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final
Argentina fans celebrate their national football team's World Cup victory. (CNN)
Fans celebrate Argentina's World Cup win
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols area near the Antonovsky Bridge which was destroyed by Russian...
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage