1 dead after fatal single-car accident Friday night near Warrenton

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Warren County.

On Friday at 7:36 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Troopers responded to Thomson Highway at Industrial Drive, according to Public Information Officer Courtney Floyd with the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

They say the investigation into the accident revealed that a Dodge Durango was traveling east on Thomson Highway, away from Warrenton, when it pulled off the right side of the roadway.

It then struck a trailer in a parking lot just before Industrial Drive.

The driver was then pulled from the vehicle and shortly after succumbed to their injuries.

News 12 will continue to update details of this incident as it develops.

