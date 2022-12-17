Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture

Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says it manufactured and installed the cylinder component of the AquaDom tank 20 years ago, said in an emailed statement that “at this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure.”

Police have said they found no evidence of a malicious act but the cause of the spectacular collapse shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, in which two people were slightly injured, remains unclear. Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, told German news agency dpa on Friday that “first indications point to material fatigue.”

Officials said on Friday evening that the hotel building itself was assessed to be safe.

The local government said that nearly all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time of the rupture died but “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” were saved. About 400 to 500 mostly small fish from a separate set of aquariums housed under the hotel lobby were evacuated to other tanks in a neighboring aquarium that was unaffected.

The AquaDom aquarium opened in December 2003 and was modernized in 2020.

Grand Junction, Colorado-based Reynolds Polymer, which says on its website that 41 of its acrylic panels were used in building the tank cylinder, said it “offers its sincere concern” to the hotel guests and workers who were affected and to those who were injured. It said that “we are also deeply saddened by the animals and aquatic life lost.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
GBI investigates the homicide of a man in Emanuel County.
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County

Latest News

"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolates
Car accident leaves on person dead as victim tries to elude police in Edgefield County.
One dead in car accident in Edgefield County Friday night
'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports