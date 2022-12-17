Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said

Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Ben Schwartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun inside a bedroom.

According to the Bluefield Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg Thursday night.

Det. Kenneth Adams said the boy suffered severe bleeding and trauma to his leg. The toddler was transported to the hospital with stable vital signs.

According to Adams, the boy’s self-inflicted gunshot wound came from a 40-caliber handgun, which was left on a bed the toddler and others were playing on.

Two other children, 4 and 6 years old, also live in the home. Adams said they have since been placed in the care of another family member following a response from child protective services.

Authorities said the child’s parents will likely be facing charges stemming from the shooting.

According to Bluefield police, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was caught in N. Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County