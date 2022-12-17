Second suspect wanted for Burke County murder arrested

Submit Photos/Videos
By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a mmurder at an illegal night club in Burke County over the summer was arrested.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem.

Kelly was the second suspect wanted for the murder of 34 year old Dereck Hilton.

His arrest comes days after an hours long standoff led to the arrest of 20 year old, Jordan James Perkins, the other suspect wanted for that same murder.

Perkins will be sent back to Burke County where he will be booked into the Burke County jail, and a new mugshot will be released. Deputies say they expect him to arrive in Burke County Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story , stay with News 12 as we continue to learn more.

