Salvation Army extends donation deadline for Angel Tree program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army needs your help with its annual Angel Tree program.

It helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children.

Thursday was supposed to be the cut-off for donations to the Salvation Army Angel Tree, but to ensure no one gets left behind this Christmas, they extended the deadline to Dec. 17.

Chris Bailey with the Salvation Army says about 50 children still need angels. They need your help to get those gifts in.

The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,100 children and 500 families. With just over a week left until Christmas, they’re doing everything they can to make sure each of those children has something under the tree. He tells us they don’t want to see any child left out.

“A little bit of help. A lot of people need that. I know that that goes a long way. Not only does that help the child have a happy Christmas and get some stuff that they like, but that provides some relief to the parents as well,” he said.

It’s easy to help, but this has to happen fast. The Salvation Army has trees at both the Kroc Center and the Augusta Mall. All you have to do is visit either location, take a tag off of the tree, and bring back gifts for your designated child by the end of Saturday.

You can drop your donations off at the Kroc Center or the Salvation Army Family Store on Peach Orchard Road.

