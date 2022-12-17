Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents

The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court documents.(Department of Justice)
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation.

More than 880 people have been charged with crimes related to the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the Justice Department said. Earlier this year, Edward Kelley, 33, was one of many rioters arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and assaulting an officer.

According to the FBI, Kelley later discussed plans with 26-year-old Austin Carter to kill law enforcement personnel who had worked in his criminal investigation, and made a list of targets. Court records show that a witness provided the list of 37 names to a local Tennessee police department on Tuesday.

Kelley and Carter discussed collecting information and plans to law enforcement officials on the list, which also included on the FBI’s Knoxville field office.

“You guys are taking them out at their office,” said Kelley, who was recorded by the unidentified witness on Wednesday. “What you and Austin need to do is recruit as many as you can, call who you need to, and you’re going to attack their office.”

When the witness asked if the attack was taking place at the Knoxville office, Kelley said yes.

Carter later told the witness that “this is the time, add up or put up” and “to definitely make sure you got everything racked, locked up and loaded.”

Attorneys for Kelley and Carter did not immediately return messages for comment.

Both Kelley and Carter made their appearance in court on Friday in Knoxville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill E. McCook. They are charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

“Federal law enforcement agents put their lives on the line every day to protect the public,” U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III told WATE-TV on Friday. “Planning and threatening violence against them is among the most serious of crimes. It is absolutely unacceptable and will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

The two men are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3. Meanwhile, Carter’s detention hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
Brittany Hamilton
News 12 uncovers red flags ahead of 6-month-old’s fentanyl death

Latest News

FILE - Image shows the recent aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Rih.
Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Two students were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting near a high school,...
2 teens killed outside Chicago high school
Police say that Jesse Scott admitted to crashing into the Dodge Durango because he “stopped...
Police: Man caused crash, attacked driver because ‘devil took over’