Christmas Lights Spectacular

One dead in car accident in Edgefield County Friday night

Car accident leaves on person dead as victim tries to elude police in Edgefield County.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway, the crash happened because the driver of a 2013 Infinti lost control of the car and traveled off the left side of the road and flipped over after trying to flee from law enforcement.

The driver of the Infiniti was the only person in the car and the only victim of the crash.

The accident happened around 11:45 P.M. Friday night on John’s Pond Road a little less than two miles south of Johnston.

Details on that victim and what led up to the crash are limited at this time.

Stick with News 12 as we continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.

