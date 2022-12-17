Meet the candidates for the Ga. House District 129 seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday was the last day of early voting for the vacant Georgia House District 129 seat of the late Wayne Howard.

Election day is Tuesday, and here’s what you need to know about the candidates running for the seat.

If you think you’re done, voters in House District 129 still have time to get out and vote.

We sat down with each of the candidates to introduce them to you.

Why are you running for this seat?

One question… four different answers.

“I’ve been here all my life. And do feel that I have a connection with the folks in the district,” said Candidate Karlton Howard.

Howard was the first to throw his hat into the ring. He wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“They know me personally. And one of the reasons I think that people need representation that’s representative of the district,” he said.

Next up – Candidate Brad Owens.

“Augusta has a lot of problems that we’re facing, and this is an opportunity to represent Augusta on the state level,” he said.

Owens brings experience as a contractor.

“Lots of things are going to be decided over the next two years that directly affect Augusta,” said Owens.

Moving down the list… a newcomer.

Candidate Scott Cambers said: “I’m running for office because too often I see the same names on the ballot, and too often we have the same results.”

Cambers is a Michigan native looking to make Augusta his home.

“I’m here trying to make a change and actually get some results to happen,” he said.

Last on the ballot… a college student.

Candidate Davis Green said: “I believe Augusta needs a change.”

Green is the youngest on the ballot.

“We need someone with fresh ideas that can represent not just this district, District 129, but represent all of Augusta,” he said.

Four candidates. One seat. Raising the question of...

Why should people vote for you?

Howard said: “I know the people, they know me. I have compassion for them and my desire is to put them first and not put politics first.”

Owens said: “I’m going to go to Atlanta and work for you. I’ve got the experience, I’ve got the background and I have the capability.”

Cambers said: “I’m trying to create transparency in government. I’m a project manager. My day-to-day job is meeting with clients and letting them know the status of projects and working with them to overcome barriers. I feel like that’s not something that we actually have in our government.”

Green said: “I am ambitious on what I want to see Augusta, the direction I want to see Augusta go in. I believe that our city has the potential. We just need to rise up to that potential.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20.

