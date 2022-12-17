Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school’s resource officer.(Cornelius Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are looking for a child who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report for a juvenile on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school.

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23. She has not been seen since.

The 11-year-old weighs approximately 90 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes and a white shirt with a jacket.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since joined the search, Cornelius police said.

The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to her school’s resource officer.(Cornelius Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s location can contact Cornelius police at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Darius Berry
Slain woman’s sister says suspect’s son had her fooled
GBI investigates the homicide of a man in Emanuel County.
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County

Latest News

"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolates
Car accident leaves on person dead as victim tries to elude police in Edgefield County.
One dead in car accident in Edgefield County Friday night
'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports