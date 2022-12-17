Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with high temperatures only in the middle 50s both days. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and on the breezy side with winds out of the west between 8-15 mph that could gust near 20 mph at times.

Sunday will be a very chilly day with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs struggling into the lower to middle 50s, despite abundant sunshine. It will be fairly breezy again Sunday as well with winds from the northwest at 6 to 11 mph.

The cold weather theme continues Sunday night into Monday morning with overnight lows dipping into the lower to middle 20s. Winds will be calm and skies clear, so expect heavy frost Monday morning.

Monday will be a nice day after the frigid start with partly sunny skies and milder temperatures in the middle 50s with southwest winds at 5 to 10 ahead of our next storm system.

The “wedge” pattern you may have heard us talk about, where surface high pressure centered to our north pushes a shallow layer of cold air underneath moist air aloft, will result in a cold and drizzly day Tuesday with high temperatures only in the 40s.

Clouds linger Wednesday, but it should be a dry day for the most part with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday looks like a transition day between storm systems with mainly dry weather during the day, then rain returns Thursday night, as a very strong arctic cold front moves through the region. That forecast will bear watching for snow lovers, but current information points toward a rain even in the CSRA.

Dry skies with bitter cold temperatures will build in Friday through Christmas weekend, but temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average with afternoon highs in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the teens to lower 20s when the kids wake up on Christmas morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still says to expect a cloudy but chilly day Saturday with sunshine and colder than average temperatures Sunday.

