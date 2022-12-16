Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community.

We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives.

For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah Drumming, right in their backyard, fresh crops are growing in every corner.

They have cucumbers, melons, broccoli, potatoes, and more. It looks so good; even they can’t help themselves.

“I kind of like to eat it,” said Eva.

But there’s a reason they’re growing so many healthy foods.

Nora said: “It’s just to help out elderly people and people in need in the community.”

They’re part of Katie’s Krops, a youth-based nonprofit dedicated to ending hunger and helping the less fortunate. They were named National Grower of the Year and are the only first-year growers who have ever received this honor.

Selma Sullivan is their grandmother. She said, “I think it’s very important because it really teaches them to give and love others, and it’s teaching them how to live off the land.”

On Sundays, they’re at church handing out the produce. Even their neighbors get a surprise.

“We just love to see the smiles on their faces,” said Sullivan.

The Drumming sisters are helping to solve a bigger issue; food insecurity. Golden Harvest Food Bank says they’ve given out almost 3 million meals in Aiken County.

It’s all hands-on deck to help everyone in need.

Eva said: “I think it’s generous and kind.”

For generations, this family has done this, and they don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Sullivan said: “We loved it, and we’re just keeping it going.”

