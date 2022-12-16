Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

White House is hosting Augusta’s incoming mayor today

Garnett Johnson
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, the White House is hosting a series of briefings with several newly elected mayors from cities across the country, including Augusta.

During the half-day forum, the mayors and mayors-elect will meet with several senior Biden-Harris administration officials who will outline the president’s priorities. The mayors will also learn about the Biden economic agenda, including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.

MORE | Cops accused of assaulting Augusta suspect in deputy’s shooting

The administration officials will also discuss how they can continue to partner with and support cities.

Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson is among those attending the forum.

We’re planning to talk with him later, so watch for a streamed interview on WRDW.com and on News 12 this afternoon.

Johnson’s first day in office will be Jan. 1, when he takes the reins from Hardie Davis Jr., who couldn’t run for reelection due to term limits.

MORE | Ga. Gov. Kemp bans TikTok app from state-owned devices

Meanwhile, Davis is hosting a farewell Christmas soiree from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building to celebrate the season with the community and employees of the city.

“Guests will enjoy light refreshments, music, and a festive atmosphere, as Mayor Davis celebrates the holiday and end of the year with those in attendance,” the city said in a news release.

