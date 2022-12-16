Submit Photos/Videos
Under new indictments, Murdaugh faces tax evasion charges

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against former prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh, who now faces nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax.

For tax years 2011-2019, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned through illegal acts thereby causing state taxable income to be underreported to the state of South Carolina, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Murdaugh owes state tax totaling $486,819.

Willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or fine of up to $10,000 plus the cost of prosecution

Altogether, through 19 indictments containing 99 charges against Murdaugh, the grand jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and $486,819 to the state.

The latest indictment could be the least of Murdaugh’s concerns.

He faces a trial over the murders of his wide and son, lost his law license in South Carolina, and is at the the center of other financial and criminal investigations, including allegations of a suicide-by-hire and insurance fraud.

