Thieves use banking position to steal $1.6 million from customers

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Dec. 9, Grovetown Police officers and investigators executed a search warrant at a home on the 5000 block of Vine Lane in reference to a fraud investigation involving identity theft and counterfeiting.

Officials say Kayla Miller used her leadership position as an employee at several banking institutions to access and steal customer information.

Miller, her boyfriend Tymein Walker, and a Niim Williams would then use the information to print counterfeit checks and open accounts under fake names.

Investigators found blank check stock, stolen debit cards, instructions on how to access and use financial databases, and personal information belonging to several victims. Preliminary investigations estimate the amount of fraud to be around $1.6 million.

On Dec.14, investigators executed a search warrant at a business operated by Walker on the 800 block of East Boundary in Augusta.

During the search, additional evidence was located.

According to the release, Walker is a ‘validated’ member of the “Gangster Disciples” criminal street gang with a criminal history.

The investigation revealed that funds of the fraudulent activities were used to furnish a ‘lavish’ lifestyle for Walker, Miller, and Williams, and other illegal gang activities.

Walker has been arrested and is currently being held in the Columbia County Detention Center for violation of probation as well as financial transaction card theft and unlawful street gang activity.

Miller was arrested and charged with financial transaction card theft and two counts of forgery in the third degree. He’s been released.

Williams was arrested and charged with forgery in the third degree and has also been released. 

This is an active investigation. Investigators have identified multiple individuals involved in the scheme and are in the process of determining their roles within the organization.

