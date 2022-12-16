Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing students

By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities.

Friday was a step in the right direction.

MORE | Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage

Nearly 140 nursing students went through their pinning ceremony at Augusta University.

The soon-to-be nurses got to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends. There was also a hooding ceremony, which is a special recognition for master’s degree students.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was caught in N. Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash

Latest News

After receiving a grant from Walmart, the boxing club unloaded a truckload full of clothes and...
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Jeremy McRae turned his kayak rental business’s van into a light display on wheels.
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health,...
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education
The horses, carriages, dogs, and carolers will be going through downtown Aiken, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Aiken presents 13th Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade