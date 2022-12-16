Pinning ceremony held for Augusta University nursing students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the nursing shortages on both sides of the river and how it’s affecting everything from your care at hospitals to older patients’ care at assisted living facilities.

Friday was a step in the right direction.

Nearly 140 nursing students went through their pinning ceremony at Augusta University.

The soon-to-be nurses got to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends. There was also a hooding ceremony, which is a special recognition for master’s degree students.

