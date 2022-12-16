Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say

Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his roommate.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Golden Valley regarding a homicide.

Authorities said Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the house where Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed Yates.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When deputies interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told them he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was captured in North Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash
Harold Cody lives in Augusta
Rent, utility bills driving up cost of living in Augusta

Latest News

Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent...
Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest?
In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed...
Report: Executions continued decline but many ‘botched’
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
FILE - A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after...
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores