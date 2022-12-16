Submit Photos/Videos
Local athletes sign letters of intent to play at college level

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school athletes around the CSRA signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

Harlem had two baseball players sign. Mason Crozier will pitch for Augusta University, and Tryston McCladdie is taking his talents to Clemson University.

These two young men are a couple of the reasons why the Harlem Bulldogs are expected to be a problem on the diamond this year.

“It’s a blessing to be in front of all my friends and family because they’ve watched me grow as the young man that I am today. Clemson has always been home to me. I’ve always grown up watching Clemson in every sport. It’s just home, and it’s just where I want to be,” said McCladdie.

MORE | Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

Crozier added, “it pushes other people to succeed, and if you always have a dream, you can take that and build off of it and make your goals happen and make your dreams happen.”

Over at Evans, Wide Receiver Kenneth Dorsey signed with Georgia Southern.

The Eagles are getting a guy who’s been causing nightmares for defenses his entire high school career.

Dorsey said, “to have this opportunity, to be blessed with this, is just amazing. Like, it’s an amazing feeling. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing, and I’m glad I get to go through this as a first-time experience, and then I can pass this on to my kids and future kids. It’s just amazing to have.”

