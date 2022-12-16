Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

How and why Georgia Power rate increase will affect you

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Debate over a Georgia Power rate hike took center stage during Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta

Georgia Power sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back.

The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.

MORE | Shop with small local businesses to avoid holiday shipping delays

So, what does this mean for customers?

“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.

Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said the company believes the agreement takes a balanced approach.

MORE | Ga., S.C. jobless rates are lower than nation’s, statistics show

A final vote is planned next week.

But more hikes could be ahead, in part because of the costs of expanding Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

The commission has already approved an increase when the third nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle begins generating electricity, likely early next year. And a larger Vogtle-related increase would come when the fourth reactor is finished, possibly in 2024.

Georgia Power is likely to ask the commission early next year to let it charge more to cover higher natural gas costs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was captured in North Augusta
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash

Latest News

Watanut is an Augusta-area business.
Shop with small local businesses to avoid holiday shipping delays
Shortening the workweek is expanding. Workers in Belgium are now entitled to a four-day...
Four-day workweek: The benefits and drawbacks for workers and employers
Money generic
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?