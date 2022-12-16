How and why Georgia Power rate increase will affect you

ATLANTA - Debate over a Georgia Power rate hike took center stage during Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta

Georgia Power sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back.

The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.

So, what does this mean for customers?

“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.

Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said the company believes the agreement takes a balanced approach.

A final vote is planned next week.

But more hikes could be ahead, in part because of the costs of expanding Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

The commission has already approved an increase when the third nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle begins generating electricity, likely early next year. And a larger Vogtle-related increase would come when the fourth reactor is finished, possibly in 2024.

Georgia Power is likely to ask the commission early next year to let it charge more to cover higher natural gas costs.

