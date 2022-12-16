Here are some local Hanukkah events to enjoy this season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Hanukkah approaches, here are events you can attend in the area:

Chabad of Augusta

Chabad of Augusta will light up one of 15,000 public menorahs worldwide, bringing a message of light, hope and symbolizing the universal message of religious freedom.

The group will ignite a 9-foot public menorah at 7016 Evans Towne Center Blvd. on Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The menorah will be on display for the entire eight days of Hanukkah, beginning on Sunday evening. The ceremony will feature community officials and community leaders.

After the ceremony, children will perform Hanukkah songs, and hundreds will enjoy traditional treats. The children will love the special gelt drop, parachuting down chocolate “gelt” from a Columbia County fire ladder truck.

All children attending will also receive a Hanukkah gift.

And before the ceremony, children will enjoy Hanukkah crafts and other activities.

Chabad is also planning a car Menorah parade to help bring the spirit of the holiday for children and adults, leading up to the event at Evans Town Center Park. The parade will proceed from the Chabad synagogue to the event at the park.

Augusta Jewish Museum

The local Jewish community on Sunday will light the giant blue Hanukkah menorah at the top of the steps of the recently saved synagogue at downtown 525 Telfair St.

This year, the Augusta Jewish Museum also stresses the importance of “Shine a Light on Antisemitism.”

According to the national Anti-Defamation League, Shine a Light is a purpose-driven convening platform for organizations, companies, institutions and individuals to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms.

Thanks to a grant from the Digital Library of Georgia, materials from the Augusta Jewish Museum documenting more than two centuries of Jewish life, culture, foodways and tradition are now available online.

The collection contains historical materials dating from 1850 to 2022 to offer unique insights into the Augusta region’s Jewish life, philanthropy, foodways and experiences.

