GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County

GARFIELD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death that happened on St. Paul Road in Emanuel County.

On Dec. 15, around 3:20 a.m., a woman called 911 about a home on fire at 1077 Friendship Church Road, Garfield, Ga.

Around 3:50 a.m., the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist.

During the call, the caller said her husband, Wesley Melton, 29, of Garfield, and father-in-law, Gregory Melton, 58, of Garfield, were pursuing Nathan Reuben Street, 45, that set their home on fire, according to the release.

Officials say the Meltons found Street and attempted to hold him until law enforcement arrived. After a struggle between the Meltons and Street, Street was shot by Wesley.

He died at the scene. There have been no arrests connected to this case.

In October 2022, Street had come to the Melton’s home in the middle of the night. This was captured on video. The sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants for Street for prowling and criminal trespass.

The investigation is ongoing. According to the release, when the case is complete, it will be turned over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.