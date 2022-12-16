Ga., S.C. jobless rates are lower than nation’s, statistics show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina have unemployment rates lower than the national average for November 2022.

Georgia

Georgia labor commissioner Mark Butler announced Thursday that Georgia’s November unemployment rate was 3%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

Georgia’s November rate was one-tenth of a percent higher than October’s 2.9 percent. Jobs were up 1,100 over the month and up 182,200 over the year.

BY THE NUMBERS Employment by sector: • Education and health services - 638,000 • Accommodation and food services - 445,000 • Management of companies and enterprises - 92,000 • State government - 160,000 • Health care and social assistance - 543,000 • Administrative and support services - 300,000

In November, the number of employed residents was down 10,733 while the labor force has dropped 27,328 over the past five months.

In November, the labor force decreased by 6,789, over the past two months, the number of unemployed has increased by 7,879. In November, the number of unemployed saw a rise of 3,944.

South Carolina

“South Carolina is still enjoying record low unemployment at 3.3%, unchanged from October. However, the state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention. The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to review the results of new research,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

The estimated number of South Carolinians working decreased 5,296 people. The estimate of unemployed people decreased 406 people.

The state’s estimated labor force, people working plus unemployed people looking for work saw a decrease of 5,702 people over the October estimate.

