First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

