Electric bills will be rising on both sides of the Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. - No matter which side of the rover you live on, there’s a good chance your electric bill will be rising soon.

Georgia Power last week sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back. The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.

And in South Carolina, the state Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase allowing Dominion Energy to charge 6% more starting in January.

So, what does this mean for customers?

“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.

How to get help

Georgia Power has options for anyone struggling to keep the lights on. It’s accepting applications now for its home energy assistance program. To qualify, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. That’s about $28,000 for a single household and $62,000 a year for a family household. To apply, visit georgiapower.com.

Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said the company believes the agreement takes a balanced approach.

In Georgia, more hikes could be ahead, in part because of the costs of expanding Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

The commission has already approved an increase when the third nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle begins generating electricity, likely early next year. And a larger Vogtle-related increase would come when the fourth reactor is finished, possibly in 2024.

Georgia Power is likely to ask the commission early next year to let it charge more to cover higher natural gas costs.

In South Carolina

The Dominion Energy hike means a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill rise from $132.79 to $140.53.

The rate increase is less than Dominion had sought. It filed in August to raise bills by 14% for residential customers, 17% for commercial customers and 27% for industrial customers. The lower increase was hammered out with the company by Public Service Commission staff.

Under the plan approved Thursday, commercial customers will see bills rise by 7%, while industrial customers will pay 11% more.

Dominion’s yearly rate is usually set in April, and the company warns that it will need another round of rate increases then because the increase approved Thursday will leave it a projected $400 million short of what it will pay for coal and natural gas to fuel its generating plants. Regulated utilities are traditionally entitled to recover the full cost of fuel from customers.

Dominion’s manager of regulation, Thomas Rooks, called Thursday’s increase a “measured step.”

“This is a fair proposal right now for customers,” Rooks said.

