Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and chilly weather is in the forecast the next few days as high pressure settles into the region.

Mostly clear this evening, but more clouds will move into the region overnight. It will be cold this evening with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the west between 3-8 mph overnight.

Temperatures stay below average this weekend with lows Saturday in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with winds out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be colder in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 50s with mostly sunny skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Cold morning lows in the mid to upper 20s are expected early Monday morning. Mostly sunny during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 50s. A few showers look possible by Tuesday as an area of low pressure tracks south of the region. Temperatures will stay chilly Tuesday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs near 50. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Cold snap lasting through next week. (WRDW)

