Cultural center hopes Black Santa will bring representation for kids

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken’s Center for African American History, Art, and Culture will host a Black Santa this holiday season.

Executive Director Juanita Campbell says when African American children see a traditional White Santa, it’s hard for those children to believe that Santa is something for them.

“To see a Santa Claus that is African American, like them or the same color as them, allows them that reinforcement in the belief that he is actually visiting them and bringing gifts,” she said.

Santa will be visiting on Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll have cookie decorating, and Santa will also read a story. It’s free and open to the public.

