CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have noticed a Christmas display on wheels driving around town.

The owner of CSRA Kayak Rentals strapped thousands of lights on his van to spread some holiday cheer. We caught up with the owner to ask why he started doing it.

“Anywhere you go, it definitely draws a lot of attention and puts a lot of smiles on people’s faces,” said Owner Jeremy McRae.

It’s the CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van. McRae turned his kayak rental business’s van into a light display on wheels.

“Everyone’s blown away. We get a lot of honks, a lot of people try to chase us down to get videos, people follow us in the parking lots, and everyone loves it,” he said.

He says it happens all the time. It even happened during the middle of our interview.

“I don’t really get into the Christmas spirit too much until I build this, and once you get this going, you can’t help but get in it,” said McRae.

How do you build something like this? He says it’s pretty simple.

“It’s all held on by Scotch tape pretty much, clear packaging Scotch tape,” he said.

Just a lot of tape holding together about 8,000 lights plugged into a power inverter.

McRae loves driving this around because it makes people happy.

“It’s a lot of fun, mainly seeing everybody smile and excited. That’s what keeps me going every year,” he said.

McRae says he will keep driving the van around until the new year.

