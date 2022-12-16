Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season.

We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year.

The organization is prepared to serve thousands of children in our community.

They say it wouldn’t be possible without donations from community members and local businesses.

Maggie McCarten is one of those community members.

She has donated to Toys for Tots for the last 10 years.

“I think all kids deserve a Christmas,” she said. “I remember Christmas mornings when I would g,o and there would be presents under the tree, and just to see a tree with no presents under it Christmas morning would be just terrible I think.”

The number of toys would not be achieved through just independent donations, so Toys for Tots also partners with businesses.

Managing Agent, Acceptance Insurance Leanne Rosales Reyes said: “We have a passion for helping hardworking people deal with life’s uncertainties and difficulties.”

Barry Paschal is the public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia. He said, “We recognize the tough situation a lot of kids are in, and a lot of families are in our area.”

Plant Vogtle Employees: James, Christian, Chris, Trent, and Jason said: “We know a lot of families, kids struggle, and we have the opportunity to give back and be grateful, so it’s a good feeling to be able to give.”

In addition to toys, Plant Vogtle also donated a $110,000 check.D.

The struggles and situations many have faced have led to a greater need for toys.

Toys for Tots Michael Austin said: “We had almost between 400 to 600 applications more than we normally had, so we had a lot this year.”

But as the needs increased, so did the giving.

Gregory Smith Sr. is a volunteer. He said, “It balances itself out. Once we get into the beginning of the season, once everybody gets into the Christmas joy that usually happens after thanksgiving, things start to pick up.”

Volunteers say this year’s drive was a success that wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.

McCarten said: “I think it’s great. I think it’s so important that everybody gets involved to help the kids at Christmas.”

All boxes have been picked up from their original locations but anyone who might have missed the opportunity to donate can still do so by bringing toys or donations to their warehouse on 1545 15th Street. They will accept those through Dec. 22.

For those who applied to receive toys this year, leaders say applications will not be approved for pickup until parents bring in the birth certificates of each child, proof of residence, and a photo ID.

