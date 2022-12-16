Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Biden urges veterans to seek health benefits under new law

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By HANNAH FINGERHUT and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden urged military veterans on Friday to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August. He promoted the aid as he visited a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, Beau.

“It’s one of the most significant laws in our history to help millions of our veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” he said.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

“I’m no doctor but it’s pretty clear a lot of guys and women are getting sick,” Biden said.

One time, he said, “I remember Beau calling and saying ‘I collapsed on a run.’”

Biden said every time he passes the National Guard facility, he gets “a little bit of a lump in my throat.”

As he started his speech, the president said his wife, first Lady Jill Biden, warned him, “Joe, don’t get emotional.”

“Not that I ever get emotional,” joked Biden, who is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

It became the source of controversy in July when Republicans blocked its advance in the Senate, leading to demonstrations on Capitol Hill.

Biden said he made it clear to Congress that “if they didn’t pass this damn burn pit bill, I was going to go on a holy war, not a joke.”

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

“Why should the burden be on the victim?” Biden said.

Biden was introduced by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del. He’s the last Vietnam-era veteran in the Senate, having served as a naval flight officer in Southeast Asia.

“To put it bluntly, this bill is going to save lives,” Carper said. “A lot of them.”

___

Megerian reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was caught in N. Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
GBI investigates homicide of man in Emanuel County
Police say a toddler has been sent to the hospital in an accidental shooting.
Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself with gun left on bed, police said