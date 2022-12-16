Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway

By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Boxing Club is working to spread some Christmas cheer.

After receiving a grant from Walmart, the boxing club unloaded a truckload full of clothes and shoes to give back to their community.

After posting to social media that the club was giving away items, boxes filled to the top of the ring now sit at floor level. It’s all free.

“It means a lot to give back to the community. There are a lot of people that don’t have families to depend on, but we try to do everything we can to make the community a better place. You have to have a good heart, just to give back and not want anything from it and just give it,” said Coach Deondre Walker.

There is no limit on the number of items you can grab. For any items left over, Walker plans on donating to another nonprofit.

