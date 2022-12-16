Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Aiken presents 13th Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade

The horses, carriages, dogs, and carolers will be going through downtown Aiken, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The horses, carriages, dogs, and carolers will be going through downtown Aiken, from 2 to 4 p.m.(Hoofbeats and Christmas carols parade)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, you can catch Aiken’s 13th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade to get in the holiday spirit.

Parade organizers are partnering with SPCA Albrecht Center and Aiken Equine Rescue for the first time. This partnership is in honor of the horses, dogs, rescuers and participants in the parade.

The horses, carriages, dogs and carolers will be going through downtown Aiken from 2 to 4 p.m.

Last year, the parade had more than 300 horses and 150 dogs, which increased memberships.

Caption

Parade organizers Trish Leslie and Samantha Spitler told us everything you need to know for this parade.

“The amount of spectators is one of the coolest things about this. We created the spectator shows. Last year, it was so moving, as we were walking around the corner onto the main street, we had tears in our eyes. There were thousands of people in the streets,” Spitler said.

MORE | In final push of 2022, Salvation Army falls short of bell-ringers

Leslie states this year’s parade will include Santa, choirs, strolling carolers, horses, dogs and more.

Same-day registration still available. For more information go to Visit Aiken.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krystal Anderson
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
From left: Tymein Walker, Kayla Miller, Ni'im Williams
Thieves use banking job to steal $1.6 million, police say
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Jordan James Perkins
How Burke County murder suspect was caught in N. Augusta
Christina Richardson was charged with homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving with...
I-TEAM: What we’ve learned about truck driver in deadly crash

Latest News

After receiving a grant from Walmart, the boxing club unloaded a truckload full of clothes and...
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Augusta Boxing Club spreads holiday cheer with clothing giveaway
Jeremy McRae turned his kayak rental business’s van into a light display on wheels.
CSRA Holly Jolly Christmas Van brightens the holiday season
Reach Out and Read has announced a $215,000 two-year grant from CareSource to improve health,...
Ga. nonprofit gets $215,000 to improve children’s education