Aiken presents 13th Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, you can catch Aiken’s 13th annual Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade to get in the holiday spirit.

Parade organizers are partnering with SPCA Albrecht Center and Aiken Equine Rescue for the first time. This partnership is in honor of the horses, dogs, rescuers and participants in the parade.

The horses, carriages, dogs and carolers will be going through downtown Aiken from 2 to 4 p.m.

Last year, the parade had more than 300 horses and 150 dogs, which increased memberships.

Parade organizers Trish Leslie and Samantha Spitler told us everything you need to know for this parade.

“The amount of spectators is one of the coolest things about this. We created the spectator shows. Last year, it was so moving, as we were walking around the corner onto the main street, we had tears in our eyes. There were thousands of people in the streets,” Spitler said.

Leslie states this year’s parade will include Santa, choirs, strolling carolers, horses, dogs and more.

Same-day registration still available. For more information go to Visit Aiken.

