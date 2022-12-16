Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

After body discovered in Millen, no foul play is suspected

Millen Police Department, Millen, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found this week in Jenkins County.

On Thursday, Millen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Williams Avenue and Hwy 25 North to investigate a person who was not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical service personnel discovered Charles Roberts, known to many people as “Little Man,” according to authorities.

MORE | Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

Roberts, 58 of Millen, was found on the ground next to a local business.

Officers notified the coroner and upon his arrival, it was determined the death was of natural causes, with no evidence of foul play apparent.

The body was released to a transport company for delivery to the funeral home.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

