Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

What the Tech: What to do if your Amazon package is late

Amazon’s policy doesn’t spell it out, but if you search for Amazon Delayed delivery, you can...
Amazon’s policy doesn’t spell it out, but if you search for Amazon Delayed delivery, you can chat with a chatbot and make your case.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the time, Amazon Prime orders arrive in two days.

It’s why most people pay $140 a year for a membership. But during the holidays, deliveries can take longer, and some packages don’t arrive for five days or longer. So what do you do?

Amazon’s two-day shipping clock doesn’t start until the item is shipped. If an item is sold out, like this Echo Show, even if it doesn’t arrive in five to six months, it can still fall within the two-day window delivery window.

MORE | What the Tech: Best tech gifts of 2022

If an item is in stock and doesn’t arrive within two days of shipping, you can ask Amazon to make amends.

Amazon’s policy doesn’t spell it out, but if you search for Amazon Delayed delivery, you can chat with a chatbot and make your case. If you can talk with a real person, and if you’re polite about it, you could get a small credit as an apology.

Some shoppers report getting a one-month extension on their Prime membership. But there’s no guarantee. What if you don’t get something you ordered from another company?

MORE | What the Tech: Best tech Christmas gifts for women

The FCC says you should contact the seller to resolve the problem. If that doesn’t work and your credit card is charged, dispute the charge with your credit card company.

If you used a debit card, contact your bank. But fair warning, you may not have much recourse if the money already left your account. Before ordering something you see on Facebook, or in an email or website, check out the company by searching for it on Google.

And never use a debit card to shop online. If you’ve used it before, make sure it isn’t saved on any company’s website.

The FCC has further guidance on delayed deliveries on purchases from debit cards. You can find it here.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan James Perkins
Burke County murder suspect arrested after 6-hour N. Augusta standoff
Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery went out of business, and as of Monday, Stay Social won’t...
What’s next as some businesses take a hit in Evans Towne Center?
From left: Andrew Acosta, Quincy Cannon and Robert Wilson
Cops accused of assaulting suspect in deputy’s shooting
Ismael Patricio Aguirre
Sex slave escapes by faking pregnancy in Burke County; accused captor arrested
Crash on Wheeler Road
Injuries reported after crash on Wheeler Road

Latest News

We spoke to a local boutique here in Aiken, and they say Wednesday was the deadline for holiday...
Shop with small local businesses to avoid holiday shipping delays
I-20
Crashes snarl traffic on Interstate 20 near state line
The new playground at Savannah Rapids Park is now officially open.
New Savannah Rapids Park playground is now open for play
I-20 traffic snarled
Crashes back up traffic on I-20 just inside South Carolina