VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
