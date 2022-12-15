VA Augusta Health Care System hosting ‘PACT Act’ event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System is hosting “PACT Act” events to inform veterans about new health care and benefits.

On Thursday, they will host one to inform veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the “PACT Act”.

It is the largest expansion of veteran health care and benefits in decades and encourages them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned.

They will also have health screenings and information on enrollment.

There were session at the uptown and downtown campuses at 10 a.m.

There will also be a Facebook live event at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the VA website.

