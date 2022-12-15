Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army Christmas Auction
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a utility worker was attacked by a pack of dogs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a pit bull attack near Highway 35 at about 2:45 p.m.

WLBT reports Ivan Bubba Rawles III was the utility worker involved in the incident.

Authorities said the Delta Electric lineman was attacked by five pit bulls after he finished a service call.

According to the sheriff’s office, the worker’s vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveway. A large pack of pit bulls then approached Rawles while he was walking back towards the home.

Authorities said the homeowner ended up killing one of the dogs while firing a gun to scare the animals away. A neighbor, who was a nurse, also jumped in to help the man and treated him until authorities arrived.

However, the sheriff’s office said Rawles suffered deep lacerations and lost a large amount of blood in the attack.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rawles is expected to survive after being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center by helicopter and undergoing several hours of surgery.

Authorities identified the owner of the pit bulls as David Nicholas Smith.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Smith put down the remaining dogs involved in the attack. He was found not in compliance with the county’s pit bull ordinance and is expected to face charges upon the completion of the investigation.

Carroll County officials thanked the community members who helped save the worker in the attack.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

