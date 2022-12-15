Technical difficulties delay rapper Young Thug’s pre-trial hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning rapper Young Thug appeared in a Fulton County courtroom for a scheduled pre-trial motion hearing Thursday morning, but the judge was forced to delay the hearing because of technical difficulties.

It was unclear if the hearing would resume Thursday afternoon or if it would have to be postponed for another day.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has been in jail without bond since May. He’s one of 28 defendants who prosecutors say were involved in organized criminal activity as part of the Young Slime Life street gang.

Besides racketeering, Young Thug faces weapons, drugs, and gang charges.

His court appearance comes in the same week that two of the co-defendants found a way to avoid trial. The higher profile of the two, rapper “Gunna,” whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, walked out of the Fulton County jail Wednesday after negotiating an Alford plea.

Kitchens, who is represented by high-profile attorney Steve Sadow, entered the plea in his own best interest. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea in which a defendant doesn’t have to admit to the crime but gets a lighter sentence by avoiding trial.

Gunna insists he is not cooperating with prosecutors as part of his deal.

