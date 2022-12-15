Standoff in North Augusta involves Burke County murder suspect

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An attempt to serve a murder warrant in North Augusta led to a standoff involving the suspect, the SWAT team, and officers in the Walnut Grove neighborhood in North Augusta.

Burke County officials tell us they were serving a warrant for Jordan James Perkins, 20. Perkins is one suspect wanted in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County.

North Augusta Public Safety and Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two suspects in a murder case, Jawuandre Dimera Kelly, 22, and Jordan James Perkins, 20. (Contributed)

North Augusta dispatchers say to avoid the entrance to the neighborhood off Old Walnut Branch. They have evacuated those near the incident.

The scene is on the 100 block of Mill Stone Lane.

Neighbors also report officers have been on the scene since before 5 p.m. and there is still an active scene as of 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Our News 12 crew on the scene reports they’ve sent officers, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, and K9s into the home.

