Suspect, 3 others sought for questioning over gunfire at Circle K

This gunfire suspect's car has Florida license plate CNGM87 and is missing its entire back...
This gunfire suspect's car has Florida license plate CNGM87 and is missing its entire back bumper and half of its front bumper, according to authorities.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for the suspect in a gunfire incident earlier this week at a local convenience store.

Deputies responded just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday to a Circle K at 3003 Deans Bridge Road to investigate a report of gunshots.

They learned that a woman and her brother, Mario Warthaw, were outside the store when he and another man had a verbal altercation.

The other man then got into a silver Toyota and began to leave the parking lot, but started firing before he left.

Warthaw fired back, his sister said.

The Toyota went south on Deans Bridge, according to authorities.

Warthaw had left the scene before deputes got there, but they want to question him about the incident.

Deputies released photos of him, the suspect they’re seeking on a charge of aggravated assault, and two people wanted for questioning.

Sought for questioning, from left: Mario Warthaw, unknown female and unknown male.
Sought for questioning, from left: Mario Warthaw, unknown female and unknown male.(Contributed)

The suspect’s car has Florida license plate CNGM87 and is missing its entire back bumper and half of its front bumper, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any on-call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1020.

