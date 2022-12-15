Submit Photos/Videos
Senator Warnock sponsors bill to cap insulin cost

Insulin PKG
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Insulin is a big need for patients managing diabetes, but it can be expensive.

Senator Raphael Warnock says he’s been working to put a cap on prices.

Warnock is sponsoring a bill to cap insulin costs at 35 dollars a month for people with Medicare and private insurance coverage.

“I don’t think people realize what rationing insulin does to your body. My kidneys hurt. Almost every day I rationed insulin like I could physically feel my kidneys hurt because my blood sugar was so high,” said Lacy Mason, insulin patient.

The American Diabetes Association says one-in-four people with diabetes ration insulin, because of the cost which is an extremely dangerous thing to do.

