Retired Edgefield County K-9 laid to rest after cancer battle

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office laid to rest one of their retired K-9′s after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday.

Hurk retired from active duty in January and has enjoyed a life full of tennis balls for the last several months.

He was a lifelong member of the sheriff’s office and spent 10 years working with the county.

“Hurk, we thank you for the service you provided to our community. We know you will help keep our current and future K-9′s and their handlers safe,” said the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

